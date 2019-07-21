Saturday marked the 50th anniversary since man first walked on the moon.
On July 20, 1969, with just a few steps Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin made history and cemented their way into fame, all in the name of science.
Millions of people watched with anticipation as Armstrong took that stroll and uttered those famous words “One small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
The pair were the first to step foot on the moon, but they were not the last. They are among a dozen moonwalkers — four of which are still alive. There are only eight of the 24 Apollo astronauts who are still alive.
It’s incredible to think that 50 years ago, that the technology available then, shot a crew high into the sky, out of the Earth’s orbit and to the moon.
The men were able to leave the ship in air tight suits and move about the moon.
There are still missions to space and each one carries an important task.
Today, people are spending more and more time off earth, living on the International Space Station collecting data.
Recently, there was a plan for an all female spacewalk that was scrapped due to spacesuit issues. While it isn’t happening yet, the possibility is still there. Just like the amount of things we can learn from studying space, the moon, Mars and more.
Anyone can be part of the history that comes with these discoveries. They involve hundreds of people in all disciplines — science, technology, engineering, mathematics.
The possibilities are endless, it just takes creative thinking, the willingness to learn and the want to make it happen.
That’s where all of the STEM classes on high school campuses and summer programs are coming into play.
They are creating a new regime of critical thinkers that are hungry to make history.
You never know who might be the next Neil Armstong or Buzz Aldrin.
