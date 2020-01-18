Youngsters who take part in the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show take away much more from the event than ribbons and cash — they learn something that can last forever.
Participants sacrifice things others their age might typically turn their heads at, working long and hard to groom and feed their animals on top of juggling schoolwork and extracurricular activities.
“These programs are really important to teach kids work ethic and responsibility,” said Jason Mooney, co-chairman of the Guadalupe County Livestock and Homemakers Show. “Most of the children that have animal projects, when the weather doesn’t cooperate, they go out and they have to feed their animals and take care of them. They have to clean up after them whether it’s rain, sleet, snow or whatever.”
Bonnie Clutter, who’s daughter Emily participated in the pig show, said that allowing her to take part is a great way to prepare her for the future.
“It’s a responsibility because all of these kids are responsible for their own animals, and it teaches them ownership,” she said. “Most importantly, we’re making leaders, and they all work together really well.”
Showing also brings families together as a pastime that typically spans multiple generations.
Although the kids do the majority of the work, other family members usually help while the participants are away at school. So it becomes a family affair that doubles as a way to pass along life lessons.
Achieving the goal of raising children to be responsible adults benefits the entire community, here in Seguin and beyond.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.