Students in Kenneth Soefje’s construction trades class at the high school were joined by Kelly Soefje’s health science students in a lesson on Stop The Bleed.
While Kelly’s students were already familiar with the course as nursing students, this was a first for Kenneth’s.
He invited his fellow instructor — who also happens to be his wife — and her students to visit his class and offer the lesson.
Kenneth’s students oftentimes work with equipment and tools that can present hazardous situations.
As he stated, no amount of safety clothing and gear, or protocols can prevent all accidents from happening.
However, if they do, his students will be the first to know what to do in a situation to help out their peers or a stranger on the street.
In turn, this also gave Kelly’s students the opportunity to show off the skills they’ve already acquired and put them to use during the practice applications.
School is a place for learning, and when the students learn from each other, all the better.
It’s good to see the educators taking proactive steps to protect their students and maybe help save a life.
