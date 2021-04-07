Child abuse

Pinwheels and signs like the ones planted here help bring awareness to child abuse during National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

Each year around this time, activists and community members band together to shine a light on what so often happens in the dark behind closed doors.

April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and people here annually use pinwheels to bring awareness to the issues of trauma inflicted upon children oftentimes by the people entrusted with securing their safety.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.