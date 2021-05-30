Navarro Panthers

Navarro second baseman Aden Supak lays down a bunt during Navarro’s first game against Calallen on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

 Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Navarro’s and Marion’s runs in the playoffs came to an end this week, but neither team has any reason to hang their heads.

Both the Panthers and the Bulldogs had one heck of a season.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.