Last year, the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center saw almost 900 children.
From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, the center severed 875 children. While it is down from the 993 the center helped in 2018, it is 875 too many.
These children suffered abuse of varying types including physical and sexual, they have witnessed crimes, were exposed to drugs and drug abuse and more.
It’s a sad reality. And while helping these children is the job of those who work at the Children’s Advocacy Center, they would hope to one day be out of work because children are no longer suffering abuse.
That is why April is the month dedicated to them. It is an opportunity to highlight the work advocacy centers do, bring awareness to the situation and help remind people that they can help stop abuse from happening.
All it takes is one call, one report of a suspected case of abuse. The caller doesn’t need to have evidence, just suspicion alone will get authorities to investigate.
“We know that reporting abuse may be hard for people to do, but it only has to be suspected abuse,” Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Christy Williams said. “It’s not your job to go and make sure something you think is happening is happening. If you suspect something is happening to a child, that report could be the one that gets a child out of danger.”
That one report can save a child from a lifetime of trauma, and it can help end a potential cycle of abuse.
