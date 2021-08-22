Seguin vs Hays Consolidated

Seguin running back John Jackson cuts through a pile up of a players during the Matadors’ scrimmage against Hays Consolidated on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Matador Stadium.

 Sandy Falgout - Special to the Seguin Gazette

While those cool, crisp fall nights are still a ways out, high school football is officially back on in Guadalupe County.

Scrimmages kicked off last week and the real action will begin in the coming days and weeks.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.