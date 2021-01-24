If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
City officials recently announced the Seguin Police Department received certification in compliance with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order No. 13929, called the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities.
Receiving the certificate makes the local police department eligible to receive all sorts of federal grants which can help pay for various programs and initiatives the local department uses to help maintain order, civility and lawfulness in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.