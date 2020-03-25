Last week, well before the announcement came that districts across the state would shutter their doors, educators sprung into action.
They shared links online for children to continue their learning, they offered up tips and advice of where to go to find the best information, all because they want to ensure no learning is lost while kids are out of the classroom.
Then, when word came down from district administrators, they worked even harder to prepare lesson packets, gather technology for students who may not have access, and put together boxes of educational materials.
Then they distributed it — some with additional help. They checked out Chromebooks and iPads. They handed over boxes to parents and waved to the kids.
They spent many hours pulling together, gathering information, making schedules and they’ll continue until the end of the year.
They are working on video lessons to keep their students interested and have done so with enthusiasm.
The faculty members and all of the district staff worked together to make this happen. All because they know how important learning is, and why children need to continue their work while they are away from their respective campuses.
These educators — faculty, staff, administration — should all be commended. They signed up to educate students and no matter what, they are continuing their mission. They’ve overcome this bump in a long road and have done so with grace and style.
Now, it’s up to us — parents, family, community members — to ensure our children are holding up their end, opening their packets and learning.
