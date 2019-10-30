Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.