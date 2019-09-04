Donating an organ is important now more than ever, with more than 120,000 men, women and children currently sitting on waiting lists to receive donations. Of those tens of thousands of people, 22 will die by the end of the day.
To combat this death toll, organizations around the world are calling upon all who are able to donate what they can spare.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, possible donors are split into two categories: deceased donors and living donors.
Deceased donors are used to donate organs such as both kidneys, liver, both lungs, heart, pancreas, and the intestines. While living donors can donate one kidney, a single lung, or a portion of the liver, pancreas or intestine.
The organ in highest demand is the kidney, which makes up for about 90,000 of the 120,000 individuals that await a transplant.
Living while in need of a new kidney can be a difficult way of life. Most who await such donations survive by undergoing frequent dialysis as a way of combatting the lack of a properly functioning organ.
Those in need of other organs also wait in pain, helplessly looking for chances at better lives. It could happen to anyone: a wife, girlfriend, husband, son or mother are all susceptible to possibly one day requiring a donation.
One does not necessarily need to have a recipient in mind in order to offer an organ for donation. Donating to a patient who already has a donor lined up can cause a domino effect allowing that person’s donor to give their kidney or other organ to someone who may match their specifications.
For more information about organ donation, visit www.tosa1.org .
