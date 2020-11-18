Voice of Matador Football

Seguin ISD Athletic Director Travis Bush (right) presents Ron Heinemeyer with a plaque honoring the former educator for his 33 years of serving as the "Voice of the Matadors" on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Matador Stadium. Heinemeyer retired his post earlier this season.

 Sean Hoffmann Seguin ISD

For 33 years, Ron Heinemeyer’s voice echoed throughout the town. Anyone nearby Matador Stadium could hear the former educator as he announced the Seguin home games.

But like all good things that must come to an end, so did Heinemeyer’s tenure as the Voice of The Matadors.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.