When the week started, all of Texas was awestruck by the snow that was brought in by an arctic front. But by the second day in, fun of having snow and the subsequent ice started to wear off and, as day three rolled around, just about every Texan was over it.
With the frozen temperatures, the blast of frigid air brought a slew of problems. Texas residents went hours and days without electricity or dealt with rolling brownouts for two days.
