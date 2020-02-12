Berklee Andrews and her team of friends, along with the parents from the Seguin Christian Academy, are putting the fun back into fundraisers.
Generating money for a good cause while, of course, necessary and encouraged, can often become stale when done through the usual happenings.
By injecting a little pink, plastic entertainment into the mix, both parties have managed to find an outlet that keeps donors coming back not only to support the cause but because it’s fun.
Berklee and her team are out there every night, raising money and spreading the word of a good cause while bringing smiles to the faces of their “victims.” Their goal is to collect $25,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a goal they have already halfway reached.
The folks from the Seguin Christian Academy have seen so much success they have extended they’re fundraiser’s time frame. The school has even found it necessary to create an insurance policy just to stop participants from repeatedly flocking each other because donating is that enjoyable.
They’re working toward putting new technology into the campus.
Together the Seguin Christian Academy and Berklee have flocked more than 100 homes, and although their reasons may be different, the outcome is the same; they have brought joy to this community.
Everyone loves a good prank, especially if they are the ones doing the pranking. Why not use that love as a tool for a good cause?
