As the school year starts for all the students in Guadalupe County this week, it’s imporant to be more vigilant on the road.
While many parents will drop off and pickup their children themselves, many others will take the school bus to campus and back home.
Nation-wide as many as 25 million students ride the school bus to and from school, according to the National Safety Council.
If you see a school bus pulled over with flashing red lights or a STOP sign then you should come to a complete stop as well. No driver should proceed until the bus has turned off it’s lights, the STOP sign is not longer visible and it is back in motion.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, drivers can face a fine of up to $1,250.
Don’t forget to slow down when in school zones and remain alert as many students will be walking to cross the roads or waiting for their rides.
We’ve seen far too many accidents in recent years where children were injured or worse.
Obeying these simples rules and laws can help save lives.
