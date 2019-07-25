Smokey Joe Williams Field was transformed from the high school ball field to the home of the Little League Southwestern Regional Tournament.
Seven teams from four states made the trek to Seguin, and took the diamond in hopes of winning the championship and earning a trip to the baseball Senior League Baseball World Series.
Among them was our very own Seguin Little League Senior Boys All Stars. They spent the past five days battling for the title.
They faced teams from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Texas.
They won their first game, lost their second and fought their way back to the semifinal game.
They ultimately fell to the Texas West team from Synder.
While they may not have punched their ticket to the World Series, they went the distance.
They have set the bar high for other teams to follow as they have gone the furthest in senior league play.
They did it with dignity and pride.
As the host team, they represented their community well and should hold their heads high.
To get out there, in the 99-degree heat, practice, play, sleep and repeat is dedication.
They are dedicated to learning the sport they love, honing their craft and, above all, playing ball to the best of their abilities.
And we should all applaud their efforts and their journey.
Congratulations team on your playoff run, we look forward to seeing what you’ll do next.
