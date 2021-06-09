Badges, Bikes & Tykes

Seguin police officers and Seguin firefighters present bikes to the Badges, Bikes and Tykes poster contest winners on Thursday, June 3, 3021 at Vogel Elementary School.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

For a second year, the coronavirus pandemic altered the way Seguin’s annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes event was handled.

Before 2020, the Seguin Police Department held a Badges, Bikes and Tykes Picnic. It offered members of the police department and fire department the opportunity to interact with children and adults in the community.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.