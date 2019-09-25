Nearly everyone in our society has been or will be affected by the effects of cancer in some form.
And the deadly disease sticks to no demographic, which means children often are stricken by forms of cancer as well as adults.
A diagnosis of childhood cancer can be one that devastates and entire family. So says Sandra Ceniseros, whose son suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia before his untimely death at the age of 14.
People should try to help “make it known that childhood cancer is out there and these families need to be supported. I think a lot of people don’t know the importance of this,” Ceniseros said.
She and her husband started a nonprofit organization to do their best to provide assistance where needed. But, while all assistance helps, so far none has been enough.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
It offers a reminder to people that childhood cancer is rocking the bodies of young people and the stability of families. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month gives folks the opportunity to do some part, even if it’s only a small part, to help combat misconceptions about childhood cancers and to help fund research to maybe one day end all forms of cancer.
For the remainder of the month, it is imperative that people talk about the different forms of childhood cancer, raise funds for charities in the midst of the battle and donate time to help make these sometimes shortened lives a little brighter.
Childhood cancer tremendously affects families and those affected need help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.