The school bells are ringing once again and students of all ages are heading to class.
Including 420 new freshman who have flocked to Texas Lutheran University this weekend to start their college experience.
That’s not to include the 3,001 applications that were received while about 1,673 were accepted.
This is the largest, most diverse class the college campus has seen to date. The small campus is ever-evolving. It is constantly growing and changing to it’s offerings, adding more programs to entice more young minds to purse a degree from its campus.
From nursing to music, kinesiology, history, physics and more, Texas Lutheran has a little something that would appeal to mostly anyone.
And for Seguin residents, its in our backyard.
To be even more inclusive, the campus offers the Promise Scholarship which was created to allow students the chance to “afford a small, private college experience.”
We look forward to seeing all of the things these young citizens will accomplish.
