The cost of healthcare is high. Residents with chronic illness and ones economically challenged find it difficult to match the costs of ever increasing prices of medications.
That’s where the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s Patient Prescription Program steps in.
Each year, the program assists more than 1,400 patients in fulfilling about 39,000 prescriptions.
“These illnesses usually include people with diabetes, hypertension, and asthma,” Prescription Assistance Program Director Jerry Riggs said.
The program costs about $360,000 a year to operate and got a recent $13,000 boost from a Guadalupe County United Way donation.
The program’s mission hit home with United Way director Mary Hargrave, who saw her own mother struggle to purchase prescriptions. If not for Hargrave’s help with the bill, her mother would not have had access to the medications that would help keep her alive and healthy.
“People that come here don’t have anybody to help them get these prescriptions or pay for them, so without this program, people with many different ailments would die much sooner than they should.”
While it might seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the overall budget, every little bit the program receives helps.
This particular donation will go toward the purchase of an automated pill counter that will help save time.
Donations to the program are always welcome. For more information, visit www.grmedcenter.com .
