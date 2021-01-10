Youth Show

Presenters line up with turkey’s in hand for inspection during the 79th Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Planning the annual extravaganza that is the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemaker Show is no small undertaking under normal circumstances.

But throw in a pandemic affecting the world, steps to lessen the spread of said disease and, on top of it all, last minute closure of the planned venue due to spiking infection rates of that same pandemic, and trying to flawlessly execute the show can become an ordeal. All of that happened with the 2021 iteration of the county’s youth show but organizers believe they will come out on top.

