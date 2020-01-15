Students stood in front of their desks as their parent, guardian or volunteer sat in their seat.
The students opened their binders and went line-by-line over their progress from last year to this year and how they are doing in class.
They discussed their goals, and areas of where they need to improve and their ideas of how they can improve them.
This was all part of the student-led conferences held at Navarro Intermediate School just before the break.
The campus hosts the conferences twice a year — once in the fall, another in the spring — in place of the standard parent-teacher conferences.
Why? To give the students a sense of accountability. It allows them to tell their parents how they are doing in school and areas where they realize they need to improve.
The conferences are part of the campus’ Leader In Me program that is based on Sean Covey’s “Seven Habits for Highly Effective Kids.”
The curriculum is to help the students gain valuable leadership skills through relatable tasks. They earn rewards for their good deeds, such as holding the door open for someone else, or sitting with someone new at lunch. They can also just as easily see those points taken away.
The lessons aren’t just focused on academics, but their lives outside of the campus walls, such as extra-curricular activities and time spent with family.
Theses all contain important lessons for the children, it’s up to them to find them and retain them.
