Preparing Guadalupe County students for their future does not always entail college prep.
As university tuitions soar through the roof, reaching exuberant amounts of money, plus experience oftentimes valued more than education in today’s job market, imparting upon children a specific skill set is becoming increasingly more alluring to parents and students alike.
The educators at area districts are aware of these realities and are making great strides to prepare their students for a future that may leave them with fuller pockets than indebted ones.
Falling in line with that, Navarro High School will soon receive an Odysseus saw and an Atlas Robot — machinery that very few schools in Texas have access to — allowing its students a significant advantage in the job world.
By acquiring the equipment, Navarro ISD Instructional Technologist Betsy Flood said, students are able to develop “mechatronic skills” early in their lives — skills which could give them a leg up when looking for a career at a manufacturing company.
Navarro ISD, as well as other districts from around the area, have also helped nurture this preparation for the future with their Day of Code. In one hour, one day, one week, hundreds of students in the county got a lesson in coding — a skill set that also does not require a traditional degree to excel in significantly.
By taking these steps to promote skills and knowledge over streamlining their curriculum toward simply achieving the highest ACT/SAT scores, local school districts have opened their students’ doors to a much more diverse and potentially happier future.
