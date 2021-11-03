Coats

A strong front pushed through overnight and brought with it some chilly temperatures.

While many may rejoice in arrival of the colder weather others may not and some may not be prepared to handle the brisk air. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those with young children, who may not have the means of keeping themselves warm.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

