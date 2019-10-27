Whew, it seemed like that dry, scorching hot weather would never let up.
But finally after some much-needed moisture, Guadalupe County can get back to a semblance of normal now that officials lifted the county-wide ban on outdoor burning.
Thunderstorms rolled into the area Thursday night what seemed like months of temperatures approaching 100 degrees and only hints of sprinkles.
And, making it worse for many who lived in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County, the trash collection stations have been closed for going on forever as well. What were people living outside the county’s cities supposed to do if they couldn’t drop off or burn their refuse?
Relief is in sight. The burn ban is lifted and two of the collection stations are soon to open.
None of that means, however, that county residents can be reckless. A lifted burn ban still comes with burning rules and regulations, as County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder recently pointed out.
“With the order lifted anyone burning must follow the TCEQ burn rules,” he said.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality lists the basic does and don’ts when it comes to outdoor burning. The rules are listed on TCEQ’s website: tceq.texas.gov .
There, one can find a brochure answering burning questions for residents hoping to start fires at home.
Help avoid dangerous brush fires.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.