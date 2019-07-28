Despite all the unanswered questions and concerns toward the future of the Lake Dunlap Dam as well as all the other dams managed by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, a group of volunteers came together Saturday morning to tend to a part of their community they value most.
Between the efforts of the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association and Gruene Environmental Companies, a volunteer group of about 20 people was put together to help clean up the river channel that was left after the May 14 spillage failure at Lake Dunlap Dam.
A New Braunfels native who grew up swimming in Lake Dunlap, in fact, helped spearhead the project.
“I grew up fishing and swimming in this river so it was kind of very important to me once the dam broke and the water rescinded to take care of it,” said Matt Psutka of Gruene Environmental Companies. ”When the dam failed it wasn’t really a shock, but we just had to react to the situation and make the best of it. That’s what we’re doing today. We’re a locally owned and operated company so this is our way to give back to the community.”
The group took off on boats, kayaks and canoes to help pull out loose debris such as trash cans, chairs and soda cans that had accumulated in the water.
Some even took off on foot walking along the banks of overgrown grass that was once covered by water.
It’s great to see community members come together and make the best out of the situation and preserve something so important to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.