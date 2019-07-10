Applications are available and being accepted for this year’s Seguin Police Department Citizens Police Academy.
The 10-week programs gives community members the opportunity to learn that there is much more to police work than what some might see on television. It’s not all cops and robbers, shootouts and one-hour-long investigations that end with the bad guy in cuffs and all of the good guys smiling.
Police work, good police work, involves getting involved with the community and getting the community involved helping to maintain order and assisting in ensuring safety.
The Citizens Police Academy gives participants glimpses into the day-to-day trials and tribulations our boys and girls in blue struggle with. It shows participants things that law enforcement officers and department brass want them to know.
The class is a helpful tool, said SPD Officer Tanya Brown, the department’s public information officer and crime prevention officer.
“They get to see our side. So many people are curious or wonder what we do behind the scenes and I think this gives them the opportunity to have that experience,” she said.
We encourage residents to sign up and attend the class. Community policing only works if the community is also involved. And the Citizens Police Academy is one way to get involved.
Involvement doesn’t have to end there, either. The department also has an alumni group to continue the activism after the academy.
Go to bit.ly/2LIXVYF for an application and turn it in. A background check is required for participation.
