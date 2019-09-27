Voting trends for college-age students are on the rise, according to a recent study by the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement.
Seguin’s local university students are part of that trend, flooding the voting booths. Colleges around the country are showing a 39.1% rise in the overall voting average. College, university or technical school is an ideal time and place for young adults to form their political identities, and this rising trend shows a desire to be heard amongst students throughout the country.
With dozens of platforms at their fingertips, the nation’s youth live in a world where news is reached in the palms of their hands. Because of this connectivity, college students around the nation are rapidly becoming more informed and more prepared for the political climate they are sure to face.
However, and maybe most importantly, this connectivity has brought with it a place for students to actually discuss their views, reinforcing their political confidence in the process, and keeping them engaged in the discussion.
A politically confident youth can open the doors to an exciting future full of fresh new ideas and open debate. They bring with them the ability to break down barriers and bring people together to sit and discuss their opinions instead of fighting over them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.