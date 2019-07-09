Pledging their heads for clearer thinking, hearts for greater loyalty, hands for larger service and health to better living, some local teens represented their community well recently at a statewide 4-H event.
Teams from Guadalupe County 4-H last month attended the Texas 4-H Roundup. The youth participated in competitions and many performed well enough to move on to represent the county against others from across the United States.
For more than a century, 4-H has been key in helping develop young people into productive members of society who help their communities and foster ideas for a more innovative economy, according to 4-H’s national website.
The Guadalupe County students participated in events surrounding things like public speaking, food nutrition and parliamentary procedure.
The young folks are learning valuable lessons that they can bring back home and use to all of our advantages.
4-H provides these life-altering life skills and has been doing so for generations. 4-H is an awesome program that provides a variety of opportunities for learning and service to one’s community. It is an incredible task that our local youth will represent all they’ve learned and this community at the national event.
