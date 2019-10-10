Flu season is upon us and it’s important now more than ever to get that flu shot. According to the Texas Department of Health Services, tens of thousands of people have died over the last three flu seasons due to complications from the virus, and the death toll shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
If a loved one shows symptoms of headaches, fever, body aches, chills, dry coughs, sore throat, runny nose and extreme fatigue head to the doctor for some antiviral not just to the pantry for some chicken noodle soup – especially if they are over the age of 50 and those young ones under two. These two age groups are the most susceptible to catching the illness.
Community members should remember to always cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze and wash their hands frequently.
The best way to protect oneself from the flu is to simply get vaccinated, despite the common misconception that you get the flu from the vaccine.
Protect yourself, your loved ones and the community by either getting the vaccine, or if you start felling bad, just stay home.
