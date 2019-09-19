It’s the same song and dance, so to speak.
The phone rings and you get a call or a text from a “loved one.” They’re in trouble and need your help. They’ve been captured by a cartel or locked up in a foreign prison with no way to escape other than your hard-earned dollars. And not just a few, several thousand.
Recently, Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie received such a message, but in Spanish.
“Reply to a message at this time. You have to contact me. At this time. I already have all your address from you and your family. That will happen to you. If you don’t pay me the money. At this time. Sir, it is better that you do this for good.”
Figuring this was most likely a scam, he ignored the message and continued about his day.
However, these types of scams are directed toward the older community, and oftentimes they fall for it.
They worry that their grandchild, niece or nephew or other relative is really in trouble and shell out what money they can to help, without checking first.
If you receive a message or a phone call such as this, ignore it. If you are concerned it could be real, call your family members and hear their voices yourself from the number you know is theirs.
Don’t be a victim.
