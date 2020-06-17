Cancer never stops and neither does Relay For Life.
For years, the Guadalupe County Relay For Life committee came together, put on a fundraising event that lasts all night.
Their goal is to raise money for the American Cancer Society to help fund cancer research and find cures.
But that’s not the only reason the group comes together and invites the community out to the celebration.
It is estimated that in 2020, 1.8 million people will receive a cancer diagnosis and 600,000 people will die from the disease.
This group, along with the community, wants to celebrate those who beat the illness and honor and remember those who lost the fight.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Relay For Life Guadalupe County is finding a way to do just that.
For them, it’s not just about raising money. It’s about community, supporting our neighbors, family and friends, and saving someone else from hearing the dreaded words “You have cancer.”
Saturday presents the opportunity to cheer on the survivors and the fighters and remember those loved ones lost.
Join the fight, show your support along the small parade route, bid on a silent auction item or donate to the cause. No one should fight alone, and Guadalupe County Relay For Life helps to make sure they don’t.
