When Hurricane Barry first showed up on the radar, its estimated landfall was between the Texas and Mississippi shorelines.
Like many other storms in years past, Hurricane Barry struck in the middle, hitting the Louisiana coast.
With the second named storm — first hurricane — of the season making its way through the country, it’s never too late to think about the next one that could form in the Gulf or the Atlantic, or the one after that.
Are you prepared? Do you have a go-bag or kit? Do you have at least three days worth of non-perishable foods and water stocked up for you and your family? What about your pet?
There are a lot of things to think about.
That’s why the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office has a link to a website on its webpage that has many of these questions and more listed.
A quick look over the list of items and you can see many are probably already in your home, just not in a centralized location.
Ready.gov put together a list of supplies, how much of each and a rationale behind the items.
Take a look, see what’s on there. We never know when the next storm will hit and it never hurts to be ready.
