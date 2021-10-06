If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Berkley, the pup, sits up as Rev. Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
St. Francis of Assisi is known as the patron saint of animals. He referred to all creatures as his brothers and sisters, just as he would a human.
That’s why local churches have celebrated the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi by hosting events in which they bless animals. Some do it at the church, some visit local animal hospitals and clinics and others, like Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, visit the local animal shelter and offer up a prayer for all of the critters in their care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.