There are times in our lives when we all could use a helping hand.
The need comes in many different forms, and the help is always appreciated when provided to veterans seeking assistance at the Doug Herrle Disabled American Veterans Chapter 61 in Seguin.
Members of the chapter and the chapter commander go out of their way to help vets in the city and surrounding area.
They can’t do it all alone.
DAV member Jaime Cervantez is putting out a call for help in helping.
The local chapter, Guadalupe County’s Veterans Court Program and more need volunteers to step up and mentor fellow veterans who might be going through a rough patch.
Vets understand their fellow service men and women and the things they’ve been through, said Cervantez, who helps coordinate peer services at the chapter.
In reaching out, he hopes to find more veterans in the area who can help their comrades, Cervantez said.
The idea, he said, “is to find somebody to help them in their journey.”
He and others at the Doug Herrle Chapter, in areas of Guadalupe County and beyond hope to help navigate struggling veterans “from point A to point B” in the course of working through whatever problems present themselves.
It’s a team effort and what better team to join than one consisting of folks who have put their lives on the line for this country and its freedoms? They deserve whatever help that can be made available.
