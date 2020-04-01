In the midst of the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, most all of us are doing our best to remain healthy.
We’re washing our hands many times a day, covering our sneezes, wiping down surfaces and practicing the suggested social distancing that we’re told will help flatten the curve.
But what about helping to flatten some of our expanding bellies and minimizing the pandemic’s affects on our growing waistlines? We think that’s important, too.
So that’s where area gym owners, coaches and trainers are hopping in to help.
Fitness experts are sprinting to upload workouts online for us to use during our shut-in times of social distancing.
No longer is it the best idea to bounce into the local YMCA or fitness center after work to get in a good burn. Those activities have to be done mostly in the confines of our own homes, at our own paces and, we hope, with similar results.
Getting the old blood pumping and working up a good sweat is still important, even as we strive to stay healthy and virus free.
Temptation can easily set in while we’re basically quarantined. The television reruns of “The Office,” the snacks that creep into the shopping cart and the extra helping of dinner leftovers sometimes beckon us to do what we know isn’t right.
Hopefully, the virtual workouts we see spinning into our lives on our home computers, laptops and smart devices can help us stay active without the social companionship found at our favorite gym.
Time will tell. Meanwhile, let’s hop to it, stay home and workout safely.
