It’s about so much more than just one night a year.
Residents across Guadalupe County and within its cities got together this week in observance of National Night Out. They met with government officials, law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics and each other to form bonds many of us don’t always make the time to establish the other 360-plus days of the year.
National Night Out is a recognized day of community building observed by people in each of the 50 states, United States territories and even military bases, according to the National Association of Town Watch website.
Building communities seems extremely important in these times. Bringing people closer together to recognize the things we have in common seems more beneficial to us as a society than pointing out and exploiting each other’s differences.
When you think of it, we’re all neighbors in this country, connected in one way or another. Hanging out, getting to know each other, bonding and learning to watch out for our neighbors is a purpose of National Night Out.
We as a nation could learn a lot from the people who gathered together Tuesday, broke bread, chatted and welcomed friends old and new into their circles here in Guadalupe County and across Texas.
The bonds formed are intended to last long, making the event about much more than a single night.
