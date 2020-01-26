On Friday, it was announced that Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez would be stepping down at the end of the school year to make the move to Madison, Wisconsin to fill the same role for the district there.
That leaves Seguin ISD again searching for a superintendent — the third one in five years.
We can only hope that the Seguin ISD School board keeps with a similar process of searching for the district’s next top administrator as they did in 2017 when they found and selected Gutierrez.
They used a search firm and looked nationally. The key component in that process was public input. They asked the community what they wanted and what this district needed.
While that was definitely a step above previous processes, they can take it one step further.
Take a note from Madison Metropolitan School Board and make the process more transparent. Name the finalists, bring them in for interviews, but also give the community the opportunity to meet them at meetings and public forums.
Let the residents get a sense of what the finalists stand for. This provides the candidates a little insight about the community as well.
The students, the staff and the community deserve to have a say in who will lead the future.
