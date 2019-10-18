The weather finally appears to have broken, temperatures have fallen and it’s become a bit easier to be out and about in this section of Texas.
And what a good time it is to be in Seguin, what with all of the things there are to do.
In coming days and weeks, the city has no shortage of events, performances, venues and more for our entertainment pleasures.
For pet lovers amongst us, local organizers are promoting fall events like Puptoberfest and Puppies ’n Pumpkins.
This weekend, Connections Individual and Family Services is hosting a Kids Day in the Park and next week will be Buck Fever to benefit the youth and give them more fun activities in which to participate.
Big time wrestling will make its way to the Fiesta Ballroom as well this weekend, which should be a treat for many in the area.
The things to do aren’t all fun and games. There are important things, also.
On Monday night, the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter will host a candlelight vigil drawing attention to intimate partner abuse as we get closer to closing out National Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2019.
Calendars should be filled with so much to do and so many good causes to support. It’s no wonder our mayor says it so often and we echo his words here: Gosh we love this town!
Hope that’s no copyright infringement.
