The discovery of skeletal remains in a home this week was tragic.
But learning who they potentially belonged to — a well-known community volunteer — made the story hit that much closer to home for many.
As the story into the discovery developed and authorities talked about how the body had laid on the floor for years, the sadness turned to understandable anger.
And it raised a serious question that will haunt many for years — none bigger than why.
We have the questions, but precious few answers.
So far the woman has been charged with forcing her child to live with the corpse of her mother in the next room, but if the police department’s statements on this case prove accurate, then other charges are certainly coming, and more questions.
Why would someone do that to their mother? Why didn’t anyone say anything? Why didn’t other family members realize the problem and take action?
No matter where the facts and the law lead in this case — and all would be well-served to let them run their course — we do know tragedies like that can often be prevented — or at least discovered more quickly.
“See something, say something” can be applied here — sometimes the absence of something, or someone, is reason for concern.
Call your local law enforcement agency — the Seguin Police Department 830-379-2123 or the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224. Call the Department of Family and Protective Services at 800-255-5400.
All of them are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
Make a report, knock on the door, or let a child know they can talk to you.
These all can make a difference in how stories like this end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.