Once again the morning alarms are sounding and the bells are ringing signaling the return of area children back into the classrooms.
Between the sounds of those alarm clocks and those school bells come the morning commutes of thousands of children headed to their first classes of the day. Some are ferried to campuses by their parents, others take school buses and still more walk to school.
No matter the mode of transport, all students could use a little help from motorists in getting to school safety.
That means drivers being on the lookout for school buses, pedestrians and personal vehicles packed with excited (or not so excited) students on their way to school.
Drivers have to take heed to school bus stop signs and the red lights that accompany them. Please, please, please, do not drive around stopped buses. Your hurry is not worth endangering a young person’s life.
Drivers have to be extra cautious at crosswalks. Children, sometimes very young children, are using them and the result of inattention and eager walkers meeting up in a crosswalk can be tragic.
Drivers have to watch their speed, especially in school zones. Children darting out across streets can be commonplace. We all know children hurrying to school can be a bit absentminded and need our help as adults to ensure their safe arrivals.
Adherence to a few simple rules and precautions could be the difference between a great start to a new school year and the quick end to a young life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.