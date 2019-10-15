Too often its the hidden secret no one wants to discuss.
The affects of domestic violence and/or intimate partner violence can be devastating. Too many lives are lost to the senseless pain inflicted on people by others who often claim they love them.
Knowing all too well the statistics and more, people at the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter and others in the community are coming together this October to shed light on those dark corners of our society.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and awareness campaigns coordinated across Guadalupe County target the secrets, the lies and the abuse against people who sometimes think they have nowhere to turn.
The Family Violence Shelter answers more than 600 calls each year at its 24-hour-a-day help hotline, Executive Director Jennifer Fernandez said. She and her team provide shelter services to clients but also help with nonresidential program assistance where needed.
It’s all free and confidential to folks served in the 3,300 square-mile coverage area within Guadalupe, Gonzales, Karnes and Wilson counties, Fernandez said.
For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, staff at the shelter and others work on official proclamations and outreach, and they will get together in coming weeks for two annual candlelight vigils that serve as stark reminders of how bad domestic violence can be and how it can strike anywhere, even in our backyards.
One needn’t be a victim or know a victim or survivor of abuse to participate. All are encouraged to learn the facts and help battle the scourge that is domestic violence this month and every month.
