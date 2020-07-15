In the midst of massive COVID pandemic disruption, U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick (D–AZ) and U. S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R–WA)  brought forth a bi-partisan proposal to offer tax relief to small businesses, residents and local newspapers. The program is not a check, but rather a tax credit for each to work together in support of keeping local journalism sustainable during the damaging business environment.  

The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefit, and expires in five years.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

