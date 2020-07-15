If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In the midst of massive COVID pandemic disruption, U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick (D–AZ) and U. S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R–WA) brought forth a bi-partisan proposal to offer tax relief to small businesses, residents and local newspapers. The program is not a check, but rather a tax credit for each to work together in support of keeping local journalism sustainable during the damaging business environment.
The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefit, and expires in five years.
