Pecan Fest 2019

Ballet Folklórico dancers from Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin perform during Pecan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the band stand in Central Park.

 Steffanie Agnew - The Seguin Gazette

As we find ourselves halfway through Hispanic Heritage Month, Guadalupe County residents can reflect more than most on the sea of Hispanic history that swirls around the area.

Hispanic heritage is at the core of the area and without it, Seguin’s identity would be unrecognizable. It is everywhere one looks, from neighboring San Antonio, which hosted the Battle of the Alamo to our local street names like Guadalupe Street, Tampico Street, Garcia Street and so on.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.