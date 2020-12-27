If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
While the giving season is wrapping up, that doesn’t mean the gifting should.
Each year, people tend to give a little more around the holidays. However, gift giving should last year round. Area non-profit organizations like the Seguin Christian Cupboard, Seguin Silver Center, the United Way and the Seguin Unit of the Salvation Army operate year round, offering services. There are nonprofits around that give area residents a helping hand. And during times like this year, those extra hands are greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.