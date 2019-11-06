The people in this county are no strangers to showing reverence where it is due.
That is absolutely true when it comes to our military veterans who have served this admirably and either returned home to or settled here in Guadalupe County. The community holds them all in great esteem, as it should.
There are several opportunities to pay tribute to all of those who took the oath. Flip over to our Community Calendar on Page 2A and see if there is one you can attend.
The Seguin Gazette is doing its part to ensure it pays homage to all of the veterans.
For weeks now, the Gazette has received messages and emails, and has cataloged the photos submitted of those brave servicemen and service women.
These individuals have sacrificed so much throughout the years. Even more than that we know what those sacrifices meant to the families they love and who love them.
The Seguin Gazette will publish a special section in honor of Veteran’s Day in the Sunday, Nov. 10 edition to pay tribute to all of the men and woman who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.
To have someone recognized, email a photo of you or your loved one who was in the military. Please be sure the photo of that person shows him or her in uniform.
Today is the deadline for submissions. Email the photo along with the veteran’s name, branch and length of service to classifieds@seguingazette.com.
Honoring them all in this small way is a small price to pay to show them how much their sacrifices are appreciated.
