Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony

Seguin Fire Lt. Kevin Rhea salutes as the flag is lowered to half staff honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in front of Central Fire Station.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

It seems difficult to believe but there are adults today who were too young to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, in the United States of America.

It’s also a little difficult to believe that those events took place a full 20 years ago.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

