Community members have their thoughts on just what they would like to see in the city’s park system — more ADA playscapes, an aquatic center, more hike and bike trails.
The city is offering an opportunity for residents and others share those ideas.
An interactive public engagement session is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is turning to the public to help determine the future of our parks system.
Attendees will be able to provide their personal feedback, share ideas and help update and enhance the city’s 10-year Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan.
The public’s engagement is crucial to developing a comprehensive plan that appeals to a vast cross section of the community.
Those who attend the session are expected to go to different stations, including a park vision station, economic development station, “where would you build a new park?” station and a survey station.
City staff members hope to see as many citizens, businesses and business leaders represented at the meeting as possible.
“Any master plan that you do for the community needs public input to ensure that the plan will meet the needs of the community,” Seguin Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones said. “We hope to see what people like about our park system, what people think we need to change or even fix and add within the next 10 years.”
Similar to casting votes in a democracy, when one is offered the chance to be heard, one should speak up.
With tonight’s parks meeting, just as with choosing elected officials, those who don’t show up and/or make their voices heard should not gripe or grouse later when the parks aren’t to their liking.
Now is the time, Seguin. Speak up and speak out.
