The number of unemployment claims for Guadalupe County has skyrocketed since last year.
But a vast majority of that is attributed to the lockdowns put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
As businesses shuttered their doors, their staffs were put on hiatus — some temporarily, some indefinitely, some permanently.
As Texans were laid off, they turned to the state for assistance, and at some points overwhelmed the system. Eventually, the state caught up, offering financial assistance and job postings.
The industry hit hardest — food service.
In a month’s time, the accommodation and food service industry amassed almost 250,000 claims of unemployment. Retail wasn’t far behind with about 170,000 and 148,000 health care and social assistance employees seeking assistance.
Now, with the state on its way to reopening, the hope is those numbers of claims will began to reduce more than they already have, and people can head back into the work place.
Restaurants are slowly opening back up, doctors’ offices and dental clinics are seeing patients again, and soon, barber shops and hair salons will have clients in their seats.
So as these places get started back up, give them a break, have patience as they may not be fully staffed right away.
Also, keep an eye out for that new job opportunity. Businesses that had to close down will soon be looking for employees to get them back up and running. Visit the Texas Workforce Commission, Alamo Workforce Solutions or Seguin Economic Development Corporation page for job possibilities.
