The Guadalupe County Fair rolled into town with its official opening on Thursday.
For the 136th time, the annual extravaganza offers a little something for most anyone to enjoy.
Of course, there’s the mutton bustin’, the arts and crafts contests, and the Fair Queens event, not to mention the annual fair parade which brings out throngs of participants on floats and spectators watching them.
Children will ride rides and pet animals. Rodeo goers will ooh and ah at feats of bravery while contestants demonstrate skills that hearken back to a mostly bygone era.
Fairs and rodeos are family events that allow people of all ages to learn about the ways we did things in the past. There are agricultural exhibits to remind us of simpler times when certain things maybe weren’t as simple.
Going to the grocery store or calling up a delivery service for a night’s dinner wasn’t always the way it worked. Fairs take our imaginations back to the days of rustling up grub or growing the food that eventually hit the table.
Other memories of being a young child enjoying the carnival rides or being a teen excitedly meeting up at the fair with your group of friends flood back each year at this time of year.
Be sure to take in some of that nostalgia and support the county by attending your 2019 Guadalupe County Fair and Rodeo.
